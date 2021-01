Senators begin their first full week in Democratic control on Monday. They’re negotiating the COVID-19 relief plan and the future of the filibuster.

But all of that will soon be put on hold by a second impeachment trial of former President Trump. NPR’s Kelsey Snell brings us the latest.

