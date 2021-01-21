Dr. Michael Osterholm On Biden's Coronavirus Response

On his first full day in office, President Biden is using executive action to reboot the federal government’s response to the pandemic. The White House says Biden will sign 10 executive orders and directives meant to boost supplies of medical equipment, COVID-19 tests and vaccines.

Administration officials reportedly complained they weren’t inheriting a coronavirus vaccine distribution plan from the Trump administration, and would have to start from square one.

Wednesday marked one year since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the U.S. Since then, the coronavirus has taken more than 405,000 lives across the country.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and part of President Biden’s coronavirus advisory board.

