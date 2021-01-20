© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Former Sen. Jeff Flake On The Future Of The Republican Party 

Published January 20, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST
Supporters listen as former President Trump speaks as a Confederate-themed and other flags flutter in the wind during a rally in Washington on Jan. 6. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Democrats now control the White House and both chambers of Congress — a reversal of fortunes from this time four years ago.

But support remains high for former President Trump among Republican voters, so what is the future of the Republican Party?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jeff Flake, a Republican who represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate but did not support Trump.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

