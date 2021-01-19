© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Philadelphia Church Bell Ringer On Remembering Americans Lost To COVID-19

Published January 19, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST
Ben Cornelius playing the bells. (Courtesy)
President-elect Joe Biden will be at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Tuesday night to remember the many Americans who have died of COVID-19. Biden’s team is also encouraging cities across the country to participate at 5:30 p.m. ET by lighting up buildings or ringing church bells.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley and Robin Young hear more from Ben Cornelius, a bell ringer at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, about his experience remembering those who have died.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

