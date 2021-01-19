Philadelphia Church Bell Ringer On Remembering Americans Lost To COVID-19

President-elect Joe Biden will be at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Tuesday night to remember the many Americans who have died of COVID-19. Biden’s team is also encouraging cities across the country to participate at 5:30 p.m. ET by lighting up buildings or ringing church bells.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley and Robin Young hear more from Ben Cornelius, a bell ringer at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, about his experience remembering those who have died.

