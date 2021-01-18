Election Disinformation Declined After Social Media Platforms Banned Trump, Research Shows

Research firm Zignal Labs reports that disinformation about the election on social media sites has fallen since President Trump was banned from several platforms.

Derek Thompson, staff writer at the Atlantic, talks about what social media could be without Trumpism.

Watch a reporter’s video from inside the Capitol insurrection here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

