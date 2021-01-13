St. Louis Post Dispatch Editor On Editorial Calling For Sen. Hawley To Resign Over Capitol Riots

Following last week’s Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., the St. Louis Post Dispatch published an editorial piece calling for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to resign for his involvement in the riots.

Here & Now Callum Borchers speaks with the paper’s editor, Gilbert Bailon, about their opinion piece and what residents are saying in response.

