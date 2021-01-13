© 2020 Texas Public Radio
St. Louis Post Dispatch Editor On Editorial Calling For Sen. Hawley To Resign Over Capitol Riots

Published January 13, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST

Following last week’s Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., the St. Louis Post Dispatch published an editorial piece calling for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to resign for his involvement in the riots.

Here & Now Callum Borchers speaks with the paper’s editor, Gilbert Bailon, about their opinion piece and what residents are saying in response.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now