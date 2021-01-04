COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Continues To Lag As US Passes 350,000 Deaths

The nation passed 350,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, a harrowing figure as vaccine distribution continues to lag.

Reports of slow rollouts, wasted doses and vaccine hesitancy complicate the U.S. recovery from the pandemic. And a new, more contagious variant of the virus has been found in at least three states.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Saskia Popescu, an epidemiologist at the University of Arizona, about the state of the pandemic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

