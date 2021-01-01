Historian Douglas Brinkley Rings In The New Year

2020 was certainly a year for the history books with a pandemic, an election and the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.

The new year brings a new president who will also have to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with one of the country’s leading historians, Douglas Brinkley, about what lies ahead and what we’ve left behind.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

