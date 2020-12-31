Howard University President On Congress' Move To Wipe Federal Loans For HBCUs

Tucked in the omnibus spending bill signed by President Trump this week were several measures aimed at aiding marginalized students as well as historically Black colleges and universities.

Congress simplified FAFSA, extended the Pell Grant program and wiped away federal loans historically Black colleges and universities took on to pay for improvements and repairs.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick about the legislation.

