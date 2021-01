Alabama has one of the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the nation. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, expects the dire situation to get worse after the holidays. She joins host Tonya Mosley to discuss.

