People without housing don’t always get much-needed medical care, and many of them have dogs or other pets who need care, too. The One Health clinic in Seattle has both veterinarians and doctors so unhoused folks can get care for their pets and for themselves.

Joanne Silberner reports. A version of this story originally aired on KNKX.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.