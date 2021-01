More than 2 million Georgians have voted in the Senate runoffs so far, with metro areas leading in turnout. These highly-contested races will decide which party controls the Senate, as hundreds of millions of dollars flow into the Peach State.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with WABE’s Emil Moffatt about the state of the race.

