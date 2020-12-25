Our Christmas Elf Has Songs To Light The Darkness
Host Robin Young’s yearly visit with her former choir director, Ron Cohen, focuses on songs of light and hope for this pandemic Christmas.
Music From The Segment
Luciano Pavarotti, “Cantique de Noel”
Angela Lansbury, “We Need a Little Christmas” from the musical “Mame”
Peter, Paul & Mary, “Light One Candle”
The Monteverdi Choir, “Cum Sancto Spiritu”
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir with GENTRI, “Let There Be Peace On Earth and Let it Begin With Me”
Robert Shaw, “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.