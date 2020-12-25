© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Our Christmas Elf Has Songs To Light The Darkness

Published December 25, 2020 at 12:20 PM CST
Ron Cohen, Robin Young’s former choirmaster, at the WBUR studios. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Ron Cohen, Robin Young’s former choirmaster, at the WBUR studios. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Host Robin Young’s yearly visit with her former choir director, Ron Cohen, focuses on songs of light and hope for this pandemic Christmas.

Music From The Segment

Luciano Pavarotti, “Cantique de Noel”

Watch on YouTube.

Angela Lansbury, “We Need a Little Christmas” from the musical “Mame”

Watch on YouTube.

 Peter, Paul & Mary, “Light One Candle”

Watch on YouTube.

The Monteverdi Choir, “Cum Sancto Spiritu”

Watch on YouTube.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir with GENTRI, “Let There Be Peace On Earth and Let it Begin With Me”

Watch on YouTube.

Robert Shaw, “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

