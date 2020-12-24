'White Knuckling It': Ohio Restaurateur Struggling To Stay Open

It has been a very hard year for restaurants, and more than 110,000 have closed either for the long term or permanently.

Host Peter O’Dowd checks in with Jessica Parkison, co-owner of the restaurant Salt in Lakewood, Ohio, about how things are going as we approach the end of the year and whether the new coronavirus relief package passed by Congress offers enough financial help for independent restaurants like hers.

Parkison has been on Here & Now a few times since March, sharing her experience trying to keep her restaurant open and her staff working during the pandemic.

