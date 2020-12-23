© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Millions Of Americans Board Flights Ahead Of The Holidays In Defiance Of Public Health Warnings

Published December 23, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST

More than 5 million people have already traveled through airports since Friday, despite public health warnings against travel this holiday week.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins us to discuss holiday travel and the man who died aboard a United flight after testing positive for COVID-19.

