Millions Of Americans Board Flights Ahead Of The Holidays In Defiance Of Public Health Warnings
More than 5 million people have already traveled through airports since Friday, despite public health warnings against travel this holiday week.
Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins us to discuss holiday travel and the man who died aboard a United flight after testing positive for COVID-19.
