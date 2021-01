Law enforcement officers of color have been patrolling the police brutality protests with a foot in two camps. Many empathize with the movement and have felt racism themselves at the hands of the police.

But Colorado Public Radio’s Allison Sherry reports they have chosen to change police culture from within.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.