© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Progressive Groups Push Biden To 'Rebalance' Federal Courts After Trump's Conservative Appointments

Published December 22, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST

Republicans have added more than 220 conservative judges to the bench during the Trump administration. Now, a group of progressive activists is calling on the next president to turn the tables.

The group says Joe Biden should not wait to start installing liberal justices, and they’ve already provided his transition team with more than 100 names of candidates who they say can help “rebalance” the federal bench.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Christopher Kang, co-founder and chief counsel of Demand Justice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now