Progressive Groups Push Biden To 'Rebalance' Federal Courts After Trump's Conservative Appointments

Republicans have added more than 220 conservative judges to the bench during the Trump administration. Now, a group of progressive activists is calling on the next president to turn the tables.

The group says Joe Biden should not wait to start installing liberal justices, and they’ve already provided his transition team with more than 100 names of candidates who they say can help “rebalance” the federal bench.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Christopher Kang, co-founder and chief counsel of Demand Justice.

