Western States Brace Themselves For Potential Oil And Gas Drilling Restrictions

Published December 21, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST

As Inauguration Day approaches, some states are getting ready for potential policies that a Biden administration could hand down, like his campaign promise of a ban on new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters. Wyoming has become increasingly reliant on the resource, with over half of its production on federal land.

Cooper McKim of Wyoming Public Media reports how some are preparing in the state.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

