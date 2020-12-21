Congressional Relief Package Includes $4 Billion For New York's MTA. But Is It Enough?

The relief package reached by Congress includes about $14 billion for public transportation, including $4 billion for New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Agency.

The MTA is in a deep financial hole because ridership and revenue plummeted during the pandemic.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Patrick Foye, chairman and CEO of the MTA, about the impact the pandemic has had and if the federal support is enough to get the MTA back on solid footing.

