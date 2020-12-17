© 2020 Texas Public Radio
7-Year-Old Girl Raises $22,000 By Selling Friendship Bracelets

Published December 17, 2020 at 4:40 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hayley Orlinsky is 7 and an expert friendship bracelet maker. She began selling them when she found out hospitals were low on personal protective equipment. The New York Times reports she sold around 9,000 bracelets and raised over $22,000. The money is going to masks and other supplies for a Chicago hospital that she knows well. She was once a patient in its neonatal intensive care unit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

