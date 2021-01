President-elect Joe Biden is campaigning in Atlanta on Tuesday to support the state’s Democratic Senate candidates — Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The run-off races there will determine control of the Senate and have been fiercely contested.

Georgia Public Broadcasting political reporter Stephen Fowler joins us for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.