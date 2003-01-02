© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Diplomatic Roles in the N. Korea Standoff

By Robert Siegel
Published January 2, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

To talk about the diplomacy involved in resolving the North Korea conflict, Robert Siegel turns to a former ambassador to China and South Korea, James Lilley. He's now a Senior Fellow with the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research. Ambassador Lilley says we are now at a turning point in what the U.S. role will be in Asia. While America is a major player, Lilley says South Korea's and China's roles in a diplomatic solution will be key.

