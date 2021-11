Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead reviews some box sets you might want to consider (or not) for holiday gifts:

The Complete Miles Davis Live at Montreux 1973-1991 (Warner Bros)

The Classic Blue Note Recordings of Wayne Shorter

The Classic Columbia and Okeh Joe Venuti and Eddie Lang Sessions (Mosaic)

Billy Eckstine: The Legendary Big Band (Savoy)

The Definitive Sarah Vaughan (Verve/Blue Note)

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.