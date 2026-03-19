San Antonio International Airport to start closing pickup and drop-off lanes as Terminal C construction begins

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The new Terminal C at the San Antonio International Airport (SAT) is under construction. Amid the upcoming plans for redevelopment are the pickup and drop-off lanes which will require closures starting on Monday, March 23.

The airport is undergoing a $2 billion redevelopment plan with about $1.7 billion going towards the new 17-gate terminal.

SAT’s Terminal Drive has an upper level for departing passengers to be dropped off and lower level for arrivals to be picked up right outside of baggage claim. Drivers approaching the airport are first given access to Terminal A, followed by Terminal B, on a three-lane road. There’s also an outer separate set of lanes for rideshare and ground transportation.

Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio Construction on the new Terminal C

San Antonio’s Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said lane closures on Terminal Drive and construction would require some adjustments from passengers.

“That is going to have some impact to our passengers. And impact is good because that creates change, and that is going to allow us to further expand and improve the overall performance that we have as people are coming in to drop off passengers and pick up passengers,” he said.

Part of the improvements include accessibility features, such as making the curb level to the street for passengers with mobility needs.

Saenz said the roadway construction is going to be divided into phases.

"Phase 1 is going to impact predominantly the construction that you see with Terminal C. Phase 2 will impact a large portion of Terminal B and then phase 3 is going to impact a big portion of Terminal A,” he said.

SAT has the following airlines in these terminals for reference:

Terminal A: AeroMexico; Air Canada; Alaska Airlines; Breeze Airways; Delta; Frontier; Southwest; Spirit; Sun Country; United; Viva; Volaris

Terminal B: American; United

City of San Antonio

What’s happening first: Phase One

The roadway in front of what will be Terminal C will see construction on the lanes first. That’s at the very end of the terminal lanes before drivers exit the airport (or make a second go around in the loop). That construction starts next week.

This will close two of the four lanes at the end of the roadway. These adjustments will also require the closing of doors and access into Terminal B.

This will also create a canopy that will stand over the lanes of Terminal C.

Later this year: Phase 2

Lane adjustments will move further into Terminal Drive and will impact the roadway in front of Terminal B. A starting date has not been set, but it’s expected to begin near the end of 2026.

Later still: Phase 3

This will primarily impact Terminal A, the terminal with currently the most gates and higher levels of passenger traffic.

How to avoid congestion

Saenz recommended that drivers go into the short-term parking garage to drop off passengers without having to pay any parking fees.

“If you want to pick up or drop off abuelita, it's a perfect location to do it with just steps to come inside the terminal complex," he said.

SAT also has the cellphone waiting lot near the airport entrance for drivers who are expecting their friends and family to land soon but need a place to wait.

The new terminal for SAT is expected to be completed in the 24 months with an opening scheduled for 2028.