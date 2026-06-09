Here’s where free Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals watch parties are being hosted in San Antonio

The San Antonio Spurs are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, marking the team’s seventh time in the championship series.

After defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on May 30, the Spurs are facing the New York Knicks starting June 3 night at Frost Bank Center. The matchup marks the first Finals meeting between the two teams since 1999, when the Spurs won their first NBA championship.

The Knicks came back from a 14-point second-half deficit, beating the Spurs 105-95 in Game 1. On Friday, a nail-biting Game 2 ended in a 105-104 victory for the Knicks. The Spurs broke the Knicks’ historic 13-game playoff winning streak, by claiming a 115-111 victory in Game 3.

The Knicks lead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 tips off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Madison Square Garden.

For fans who want to root for the Spurs in San Antonio, free watch parties are planned across the city. Here’s where you can watch.

Game 4

Frost Bank Center

Where: 1 Frost Bank Center Dr, San Antonio, TX 78219

When: 7:30 p.m.

Features: Tickets required. Watch the Spurs game from the screens at Frost Bank Center, a live DJ, fan activations, giveaways, and food and drinks available for purchase.

More information.

The Rock at La Cantera

Where: 1 Spurs Way, San Antonio, TX 78256

When: 6:30 p.m.

Features: Outdoor viewing screen, a live DJ, fan activations, giveaways, and food and drinks available for purchase.

More information.

Civic Park at Hemisfair

Where: 210 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

When: 6:30 p.m.

Features: Outdoor viewing screen and food and drinks available for purchase.

More information.

Legacy Park

Where: 103 W Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

When: 6:30 p.m.

Features: Outdoor viewing screen and food and drinks available for purchase.

More information.

Pearl Park

Where: 312 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215

When: 7:30 p.m.

Features: Outdoor viewing screen, pet-friendly, and food and drinks available for purchase.

More information.

Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza at the Tobin Center

Where: 100 Auditorium Cir, San Antonio, TX 78205

When: 6:00 p.m.

Features: Outdoor viewing screen on the River Walk, and food and specialty cocktails available for purchase.

More information.

The Friendly Spot

Where: 943 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

When: 7:30 p.m.

Features: Outdoor viewing screen and food and drinks available for purchase.

More information.

Hops & Hounds

Where: 1123 Avenue B, San Antonio, TX 78215

When: 7:30 p.m.

Features: Outdoor viewing screen and food and drinks available for purchase.

More information.

Jaime’s Place

Where: 1514 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207

When: 7:30 p.m.

More information.

Pluckers Wing Bar

Where: Any San Antonio location

Features: Viewing screens and five free wings for fans wearing Spurs gear with the purchase of an adult entrée.

More information.

Elsewhere Too

Where: 4513 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249

When: 7:30 p.m.

More information.

Gimme Gimme

Where: 100 Auditorium Cir, San Antonio, TX 78205

When: 5:00 p.m.

More information.

River North Ice House

Where: 317 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

When: 7:30 p.m.

More information.

Smoke Skybar

Where: 1100 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

When: 7:30 p.m.

More information.

The Shops at Rivercenter

Where: 849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

When: 7:30 p.m.

More information.

Big’z Burger Joint UTSA

Where: 5539 UTSA Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78249

When: 7:30 p.m.

More information.

Boudro’s Texas Bistro

Where: 421 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

When: 7:30 p.m.

More information.

Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails at Hotel Contessa

Where: 306 W Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205

When: 7:30 p.m.

More information.

Did we miss your event? Send a note to morgan@sareport.org with details.

This guide first appeared in the San Antonio Report.