Here’s where free Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals watch parties are being hosted in San Antonio
The San Antonio Spurs are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, marking the team’s seventh time in the championship series.
After defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on May 30, the Spurs are facing the New York Knicks starting June 3 night at Frost Bank Center. The matchup marks the first Finals meeting between the two teams since 1999, when the Spurs won their first NBA championship.
The Knicks came back from a 14-point second-half deficit, beating the Spurs 105-95 in Game 1. On Friday, a nail-biting Game 2 ended in a 105-104 victory for the Knicks. The Spurs broke the Knicks’ historic 13-game playoff winning streak, by claiming a 115-111 victory in Game 3.
The Knicks lead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 tips off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Madison Square Garden.
For fans who want to root for the Spurs in San Antonio, free watch parties are planned across the city. Here’s where you can watch.
Game 4
Frost Bank Center
Where: 1 Frost Bank Center Dr, San Antonio, TX 78219
When: 7:30 p.m.
Features: Tickets required. Watch the Spurs game from the screens at Frost Bank Center, a live DJ, fan activations, giveaways, and food and drinks available for purchase.
More information.
The Rock at La Cantera
Where: 1 Spurs Way, San Antonio, TX 78256
When: 6:30 p.m.
Features: Outdoor viewing screen, a live DJ, fan activations, giveaways, and food and drinks available for purchase.
More information.
Civic Park at Hemisfair
Where: 210 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
When: 6:30 p.m.
Features: Outdoor viewing screen and food and drinks available for purchase.
More information.
Legacy Park
Where: 103 W Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
When: 6:30 p.m.
Features: Outdoor viewing screen and food and drinks available for purchase.
More information.
Pearl Park
Where: 312 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215
When: 7:30 p.m.
Features: Outdoor viewing screen, pet-friendly, and food and drinks available for purchase.
More information.
Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza at the Tobin Center
Where: 100 Auditorium Cir, San Antonio, TX 78205
When: 6:00 p.m.
Features: Outdoor viewing screen on the River Walk, and food and specialty cocktails available for purchase.
More information.
The Friendly Spot
Where: 943 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
When: 7:30 p.m.
Features: Outdoor viewing screen and food and drinks available for purchase.
More information.
Hops & Hounds
Where: 1123 Avenue B, San Antonio, TX 78215
When: 7:30 p.m.
Features: Outdoor viewing screen and food and drinks available for purchase.
More information.
Jaime’s Place
Where: 1514 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207
When: 7:30 p.m.
More information.
Pluckers Wing Bar
Where: Any San Antonio location
Features: Viewing screens and five free wings for fans wearing Spurs gear with the purchase of an adult entrée.
More information.
Elsewhere Too
Where: 4513 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249
When: 7:30 p.m.
More information.
Gimme Gimme
Where: 100 Auditorium Cir, San Antonio, TX 78205
When: 5:00 p.m.
More information.
River North Ice House
Where: 317 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
When: 7:30 p.m.
More information.
Smoke Skybar
Where: 1100 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
When: 7:30 p.m.
More information.
The Shops at Rivercenter
Where: 849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205
When: 7:30 p.m.
More information.
Big’z Burger Joint UTSA
Where: 5539 UTSA Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78249
When: 7:30 p.m.
More information.
Boudro’s Texas Bistro
Where: 421 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205
When: 7:30 p.m.
More information.
Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails at Hotel Contessa
Where: 306 W Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205
When: 7:30 p.m.
More information.
Did we miss your event? Send a note to morgan@sareport.org with details.
This guide first appeared in the San Antonio Report.