Karmelo Anthony sentenced to 35 years in fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at Frisco track meet

A Collin County jury sentenced 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony to 35 years in prison Tuesday for the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet last year.

It came just hours after Anthony was found guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing. He faced up to life in prison.

Jurors had the option of finding him guilty of manslaughter or murder if they didn't find him not guilty. The two charges are distinguished by intent. Murder means the jury believed Anthony "knowingly" caused Metcalf's death.

During the trial's punishment phase, Anthony's mother Kayla Hayes asked the jury for mercy.

"He's my oldest, he's my first born, he will always be my baby," she said. "I love him very much."

She was asked if she believed her son had any regrets.

"Yes, I know my son," she said. "He's very sorry for what he did."

"Please have mercy on my son," she added.

During closing arguments in the punishment phase, Anthony's defense attorney Mike Howard acknowledged how difficult the decision was for the jury and asked them to consider sudden passion in determining their punishment. They don't have to be sure, he said — they only need to believe Anthony felt terror in the moment.

"I can only ask you to consider both sides, to follow your hearts, and to follow the law," he said.

Prosecutor attorney Bill Wirskye argued in response that sudden passion, by definition, "does not apply to this case and this set of facts."

He asked the jury to consider a life sentence, telling jurors, "mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent."

"Regardless of what you do today, plenty of life sentences have already been handed out in this case," he said to the jury.

The decision comes after both sides rested their case Monday afternoon. Anthony's defense lasted two days and ended without him taking the stand. Prosecutors argued the stabbing was an unjustified attack on Metcalf, while the defense said Anthony acted in self defense.

The case has drawn national attention and controversy over the race of both teens. Anthony is Black and victim was white. None of the jurors were Black.

Several schools were competing when Anthony sat under the Memorial High School tent that was perched in the bleachers. Metcalf and others had repeatedly told Anthony to leave, witnesses testified, leading to an escalating confrontation.

During the nearly weeklong trial, prosecutors said that Anthony provoked Metcalf, and witnesses have testified that Anthony was the aggressor.

Anthony at one point reached inside a bag and replied: "Touch me and see what happens," according to a police report.

Metcalf pushed Anthony, according to witnesses, who said Anthony then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. The teens, both from Frisco, didn't know each other.

The trial drew lines of spectators hoping to find seats in the gallery and unfolded amid heavy security at the Collin County courthouse. As police officers watched Tuesday, dozens of people stood outside the courthouse in 90 degree heat to await the verdict. There were wails of grief from one woman — "This isn't real!" — when the result became known.

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