Frida Fest brings San Antonio together through art, culture and the resilience of Frida Kahlo

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For some people, Frida Kahlo is an artist. For others, she has become a symbol of resilience, independence and Mexican identity.

And for the vendors and admirers who gathered over the weekend at San Antonio’s 10th annual Frida Fest, she was all of those things — and more.

The free, family-friendly festival at Wonderland of the Americas mall celebrated the life and legacy of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in a way that transcended age and generations.

Music, art, dance, fashion and vendors filled the festival, while a Frida Kahlo look-alike contest brought together participants ranging from very young children to adults — dressed in Kahlo-inspired clothing, flowers and the artist’s signature unibrow.

David Martin Davies / TPR A parade of Fridas—A look-alike contest was part of the fun at Frida Fest on Aug. 15, 2026.

The festival also featured an official Guinness World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as Frida Kahlo. The final count on Saturday was a respectable 80 look-alikes with costumes that wowed the audience.

Yvette Benavides / TPR Frida look-alike at Frida Fest on Aug. 15, 2026.

But organizers say the event is about more than dressing like the famous artist.

Janie Villarreal McClinchy is the owner of Que Retro Arts and is one of the organizers of the event.

She said that the event has grown over ten years and that women, especially, are drawn to Kahlo's strength.

"She was all about women's rights," said Villarreal McClinchy. "And she was her own person. ... A lot of women look up to her because they want to be independent like she was."

Yvette Benavides / TPR Janie Villarreal McClinchy

Kahlo, who was born in 1907 and died in 1954, lived with significant health problems and chronic pain after childhood polio and a bus accident that left her with lifelong injuries.

She turned much of that experience into art, becoming one of Mexico’s most recognizable artists.

That history resonates with people who see their own struggles reflected in Kahlo’s life.

Yvette Benavides / TPR Two Frida look-alikes at Frida Fest on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

Finding strength in Frida Kahlo's story

Among Saturday’s attendees was Deborah Valenzuela. She has been collecting Frida-themed jewelry, dolls and other items for about 20 years.

Valenzuela said Kahlo’s story of living with pain and health challenges has given her a particular connection to the artist.

"I'm a breast cancer survivor," said Valenzuela. "When I was given the news that I had cancer, my world turned upside down, but I made up my mind that I was going to beat it. It was not going to beat me. So I've been cancer-free since 2018.

She shared that she drew strength on her journey from Frida Kahlo.

"When a life-changing event like that happens to you, you look at life in a different way. Frida, you know, she had 35 surgeries, she had a horrible back accident, and so she endured over 35 surgeries. She was all about color and life, and she did not let something like that bring her down. So she inspired me to take on that outlook."

Yvette Benavides / TPR Deborah Valenzuela finds inspiration in Frida Kahlo's story of resilience. Frida Fest—Aug. 15, 2026

For Valenzuela, Frida Fest was not simply an opportunity to celebrate a famous artist. It was a chance to celebrate someone who continued creating and expressing herself despite physical challenges.

That idea of adapting also brought Nina Guerra, a military veteran, to the festival.

Yvette Benavides / TPR Nina Guerra (right) and a friend are dressed up for the Frida Kahlo look-alike contest at Frida Fest in San Antonio. Aug. 15, 2026.

"The story of Frida Kahlo has always inspired me," Guerra said. It's a story of resilience and being of Mexican descent and culture. It's something that I've always honored since I was a young girl. So it's a privilege to be able to come and celebrate her story here."

Kahlo spent much of her life adapting to a body that had been permanently altered by illness and injury. Her physical experiences became part of both her art and her public identity.

For Guerra, Kahlo's story of adapting also inspires her.

"I'm a military veteran," said Guerra. "I'm in the mental health space. I run a nonprofit serving the veteran population in mental health. So when I think about that ... her story resonates now, even more, because ... the accessibility issue. ... She was a revolutionary."

For Guerra, the idea of honoring Frida Kahlo is about finding ways to move forward when the world does not always accommodate us. "Her voice," said Guerra, "I think even more now, empowers a lot of not only women but people of color and (sexual) orientation ... to really use their voice to speak out about what they believe in."

Sharing culture with the next generation

For another attendee, the festival offered a different kind of lesson.

Yvette Benavides / TPR Jessica Gonzalez with her daughters, Cece, Maya and Maggie.

Jessica Gonzalez brought her three daughters to Frida Fest because she wanted them to see and appreciate their Mexican heritage and culture. It took a little convincing.

"We showed them some pictures and right away they did not want to get dressed," said Gonzalez. "They were like 'Oh my gosh like no ... we don't like that. That's not our style.'"

Gonzalez's sister found the perfect items for the little Fridas and pulled their looks together. A comparison to a favorite movie helped, too.

"I kind of related it to Coco and explaining ... the importance of remembering these kinds of traditions and our culture," said Gonzalez.

Her daughters were among the children who helped give Saturday’s look-alike contest a multigenerational feel.

Little girls in colorful dresses and flower crowns posed for photos alongside teenagers and adults — and even some men — who had transformed themselves into versions of Kahlo.

Yvette Benavides / TPR Frida look-alikes. Participants of all ages made Frida Fest a family affair.

Yvette Benavides / TPR Frida look-alikes of all ages graced the stage at Frida Fest on Aug. 15, 2026.

The contest became both a spectacle and a celebration of how differently people interpret the artist’s image.

Yvette Benavides / TPR Around 80 Frida look-alikes wowed audiences at Frida Fest on Aug. 15, 2026. This gentleman danced before the crowds.

For some participants, the flowers, shawls, jewelry and unibrows were part of the fun. For others, the look was a way of connecting with an artist whose image has become inseparable from Mexican culture.

Yvette Benavides / TPR A mom dressed as Frida Kahlo joins the parade of Fridas at Frida Fest on Aug. 15, 2026.

Inspired by Frida Kahlo: A place for artists and makers

Frida Fest also provided a marketplace for local artists and small businesses.

More than 60 vendors and galleries were expected at this year's festival, giving attendees a chance to shop for handmade art, jewelry, clothing and other Mexican- and Frida-inspired goods.

Among the artists was Diana Larson, better known as DD. Her online shop is DeeDee's Mixed Media.

For vendors, the festival is an opportunity to make sales. But it is also a chance to put their work in front of an audience that already understands the cultural influences behind it.

Yvette Benavides / TPR Diana Larson is DD of DD's Mixed Media. She was one of dozens of vendors at Frida Fest on Aug. 15, 2026.

Larson creates many of the wares she sells. That includes handmade earrings with inscriptions of quotations by Frida Kahlo.

"'Feet, what do I need you for when I have wings to fly?'" Larson quoted.

She pointed to skeleton-themed items and said, "She hung skeletons by her bed to remind her that she's eventually gonna die."

A painter's palette is another iconic symbol connected to Kahlo, as are parrots, which she kept in her garden, and which also figure in her paintings.

Larson surmises that so many people admire Kahlo — even if they don't know many details of her life.

"I think people are fascinated with her life and that she struggled so much," said Larson.

And for visitors, the mercado offered another way to experience the festival beyond the stage and the look-alike contest.

1 of 5 — IMG_2962.jpeg Frida wears a Spurs Wemby shirt — Frida Fest — Aug. 15, 2026 Yvette Benavides / TPR 2 of 5 — IMG_2984.jpeg Frida pen Yvette Benavides / TPR 3 of 5 — IMG_2969.jpeg Frida painting Yvette Benavides / TPR 4 of 5 — IMG_2963.jpeg Kitty Frida Frida Fest Aug. 15, 2025 Yvette Benavides / TPR 5 of 5 — IMG_2954 (1).jpeg Frida denim jacket—Frida Fest Aug. 15, 2026 Yvette Benavides / TPR

David Martin Davies / TPR Frida Fest Aug. 15, 2026