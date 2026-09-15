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The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world.

Classical Connections Live! presents Perc Goes Pop

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Music Staff
Published September 15, 2026 at 11:31 AM CDT

At our next Classical Connections Live concert, Riely Francis, percussionist with Harmonium of Texas, presents his own arrangements of songs by Radiohead, Talking Heads, Laurie Anderson, the Velvet Underground, Nick Drake, and Daniel Johnston -- for strings and an array of percussion. Featuring musicians from Pride of SA Chamber Orchestra and Harmonium of Texas, bassist James Pickens and special guest vocalist, Nina Diaz (Girl in a Coma).

TPR’s Barry Brake will introduce the concert and engage the performers in short conversation about the music.

The show takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at TPR's Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, and is free and open to the public. Validated parking will be available at the nearby City Tower Parking Garage, with entrances at either 60 N. Flores or 111 N. Main Ave.

Seats are free, but please RSVP at this link: https://support.tpr.org/a/cc2

We look forward to seeing you at the concert!

This concert is made possible by Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop.
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TPR Events & Initiatives Classicalpercussion
TPR Music Staff
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