Nashville's Duo Goldpine sets concert deep in a Boerne cave

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Nashville performers Ben and Cassie Wilson make up the music group called Duo Goldpine, and they out of Nashville.

Their stage name makes sense when you hear Cassie’s explanation of how they arrived at it.

“I grew up on Pine Road in Somerville, Alabama, and so that's kind of like a representation of my path,” she said. “And then gold is the element, when it goes through hard times and fire, it refines and it purifies and it gets better. And we hope that's our future.”

Ben says they play what he calls "Aggressive Americana."

“We like to tell a lot of stories so that people, when they come to our live shows, they feel like they're just more connected to the music and the song. And we're kind of all sharing an experience together,” he said.

Raechel Curtis

/ Courtesy photo Cassie and Ben Wilson, Duo Goldpine

As to where they’re playing, she said that’s where it gets really interesting.

“We're playing in Boerne at a Cave Without a Name, and it is like 125 steps down. And the acoustics are unbelievable,” she said.

She explains what she loves most about the venue: “Nobody's phone reception works down there," she said. “So it's like the most present anyone has ever been at a show in like the last 15 years, because they can't be distracted by their phone!”

New Normal Studios

/ Courtesy photo Ben and Cassie Wilson, Duo Goldpine

The Cave Without a Name has been holding acoustic concerts in their large throne room for years now.

Duo Goldpine performs there on Saturday, Oct. 10. Cassie Wilson says it’s one of their favorite places to sing.

“You're just surrounded by the beauty of this cave, and you're like experiencing this music with 200 other people, and it's just-it's really special,” she said.

Ben is the other half of the group, and he sings and plays guitar.

“We do like to cover all the bases. We're a little bit aggressive sometimes,” he said. We're a little bit soft and feely sometimes. And we're kind of all sharing an experience together.”

To get to the Throne Room, you have to walk about 125 steps down, and once the concert is done, 125 steps back up.

Goldpine Performance Montage