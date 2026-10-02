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Meet San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez and take home a print from his ‘New Americans’ series

Texas Public Radio | By Kory Cook
Published October 2, 2026 at 11:14 AM CDT
The Guadalupe Latino Bookstore & Giftshop located on San Antonio's historic West Side.
Courtesy / The Guadalupe Latino Bookstore
The Guadalupe Latino Bookstore & Giftshop located on San Antonio's historic West Side.

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San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez will give away prints of his drawings from his "The New Americans"series Saturday at the Guadalupe Latino Bookstore.

The drawings depict people, communities and scenes from across the country, creating what the artist describes as a portrait of resistance.

Valdez is known for his richly detailed portraits of Latinos and artwork exploring Latino history and identity. His work has also confronted difficult chapters of American history, including the lynching of Latinos and the displacement of communities.

Recent MacArthur Foundation grant recipient and San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez
ACLU of Texas
/
Courtesy photo
Recent MacArthur Foundation grant recipient and San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez

Valdez was recently named a recipient of a MacArthur Foundation “genius grant,” which provides $800,000 over five years with no restrictions on how recipients use the funding.

Valdez is also the ACLU of Texas’ artist-in-residence, a program exploring how art can build community and help create a more inclusive state.

At Saturday’s event, Valdez will meet with visitors and share prints of his drawings for them to take home and distribute in their own communities.

Vincent Valdez's drawing of American labor leader and activist Dolores Huerta, as part of his "New Americans" series
ACLU of Texas
/
Courtesy photo
Vincent Valdez's drawing of American labor leader and activist Dolores Huerta, as part of his "New Americans" series

The event begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Guadalupe Latino Bookstore, 1300 Guadalupe Street in San Antonio.

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Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPRVincent ValdezACLUGuadalupe Cultural Arts Center
Kory Cook
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