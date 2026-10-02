Meet San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez and take home a print from his ‘New Americans’ series

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San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez will give away prints of his drawings from his "The New Americans"series Saturday at the Guadalupe Latino Bookstore.

The drawings depict people, communities and scenes from across the country, creating what the artist describes as a portrait of resistance.

Valdez is known for his richly detailed portraits of Latinos and artwork exploring Latino history and identity. His work has also confronted difficult chapters of American history, including the lynching of Latinos and the displacement of communities.

ACLU of Texas / Courtesy photo Recent MacArthur Foundation grant recipient and San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez

Valdez was recently named a recipient of a MacArthur Foundation “genius grant,” which provides $800,000 over five years with no restrictions on how recipients use the funding.

Valdez is also the ACLU of Texas’ artist-in-residence, a program exploring how art can build community and help create a more inclusive state.

At Saturday’s event, Valdez will meet with visitors and share prints of his drawings for them to take home and distribute in their own communities.

ACLU of Texas / Courtesy photo Vincent Valdez's drawing of American labor leader and activist Dolores Huerta, as part of his "New Americans" series

The event begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Guadalupe Latino Bookstore, 1300 Guadalupe Street in San Antonio.