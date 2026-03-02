© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Celebrate Opportunity: 80 years of the Alamo Colleges District

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published March 2, 2026 at 2:42 PM CST

For 80 years, the Alamo Colleges District has expanded access to higher education and transformed lives across Bexar County and beyond.

Founded in 1945 as two colleges, the District has grown into a nationally recognized network of five colleges serving over 80,000 students each year.

Each college has empowered generations of students to achieve their highest potential, providing high-quality, affordable education that delivers exceptional value.

Through workforce development and job training in specialized areas, Alamo Colleges District is also instrumental in positioning San Antonio for future growth, and building the economy of the future.

For this special series, TPR spoke with more than 25 staff, faculty, students and alumni who’ve all experienced firsthand the positive impact that Alamo Colleges District has had on their lives and South Texas as a whole.

Current and former students share how their education is making a difference in their lives, and staff all echo the message that Alamo Colleges serves the community through its commitment to student success.

Use the audio player below to listen to Celebrate Opportunity, a special series from Texas Public Radio and the Alamo Colleges District, whose support made these segments possible.

