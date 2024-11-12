© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating: Altered

Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:34 PM CST

A digital program for November's live storytelling event at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center at TPR HQ.

The first storyteller is Erika Morante. Erika shares a story about coming out of an addiction that put her in a pair of shoes that didn’t quite fit.
Our next storyteller is Shaelyn Garcia. Shaelyn shares a story about how she learned to love herself one thread at a time.
Our next storyteller is Gerry Grimaldo. Gerry shares a story about how he found himself in a place he didn’t want to stay in.
Our next storyteller is Misa Gonzalez. Misa shares a story about how important it is to continue living her life when given no other choice.
Our next storyteller is Miro Hernandez. Miro shares a story about the power he found in psychedelics.
Our next storyteller is Cecilia Macias. Cecilia shares a story about a gut feeling and how it transformed, everything.
Our final storyteller of the night is Warren Greed. Warren shares a story about wanderlust that left him feeling a little lackluster about travel.
TPR Events & Initiatives Worth Repeating
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
