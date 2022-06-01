Uvalde Girl Scout posthumously honored for actions during school shooting

The Girl Scouts of the USA have posthumously awarded Amerie Jo Garza, 10, of Uvalde, one of the highest honors in Girl Scouting: the Bronze Cross.

The Bronze Cross is awarded for saving or attempting to save life at the risk of the Girl Scout’s own life, according to a statement from the organization. The 4th grader used her cell phone to call 911 for police help as the gunman entered her classroom at Robb Elementary School.

"On May 24, 2022, Amerie did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers before she was fatally wounded. It was our honor as Amerie’s council to present the Bronze Cross to her family," the statement said.

The Girl Scouts also paid tribute to Amerie at her funeral services on Tuesday, May 31 with a Presentation of Colors

"We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations," it concluded.

The scouts said Garza liked playing with friends at recess, Play-Doh and the scout badges she earned.

Here is the entire letter recently presented to Garza's family.

To learn more about ways to help the girl scouts in Uvalde visit here.