Texas wildfires continue to burn as dry and windy conditions persist

Tens of thousands of acres of Texas land burned this weekend as windy and dry conditions blanketed parts of the state.

At least six wildfires were classified as "Active" on Saturday, including the Coconut fire in Wilbarger County, which had engulfed more than 28,000 acres and was 75% contained, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response system at Texas A&M University. Wilbarger County is about 200 miles northwest of Dallas and near the Texas-Oklahoma border.

Firefighters also battled the Mesquite Heat fire in Taylor County near Abilene, which has exhibited "extreme fire behavior," according to Erin O'Connor, spokesperson for A&M's Forest Service.

That blaze spanned more than 9,600 acres and was about 25% contained on Saturday, according to the university’s tracking system.

Yesterday, Texas A&M Forest Service resources responded to 10 wildfires for 621.5 acres burned. Crews continue to work on several carryover wildfires, including the #TwinStartsFire and #MesquiteHeatFire.



🎥The Mesquite Heat Fire, May 18, 2022. Credit: Texas A&M Forest Service. pic.twitter.com/VDlmKVsS48 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) May 20, 2022

The fire consumed dozens of buildings and homes, prompting Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores to tell nearby residents to prepare to evacuate. The town of Buffalo Gap was evacuated earlier in the week because of fire dangers.

“When it starts taking off, if you can see a glow from your residence, you're probably in an area that is going to be affected," he told the Texas Newsroom.

Other fires burning this weekend included:



The Pope 2 fire in Schleicher County, which encompassed more than 2,500 acres and was 90% contained.

The Mayfield fire in San Saba County, which covered almost 1,300 acres and was 95% contained.

The Twin Starts fire in Llano County, which affected about 450 acres and was 90% contained.

The Ghost fire in Dickens County, which encompassed 150 acres and was not contained.

The Coppic fire in Brown County, which covered 90 acres and was 90% contained.

🔥 Home Wildfire Preparedness Webinar 🔥



Join experts from Texas A&M Forest Service on Tuesday, May 24 at 6pm as we discuss the current situation across the state, home preparedness, wildfire prevention and evacuation planning. Register here: https://t.co/1iGvSXYXnF pic.twitter.com/vowLf9crP8 — Texas A&M Forest Service (@TXForestService) May 21, 2022

On Friday, the National Weather Service extended its fire weather outlook to include parts of West Texas in the “critical” category , and it was expected to last through Saturday.

It was not immediately clear how a cold front moving through the state this weekend would impact the conditions conducive to wildfires.

The Forest Service also reported on Saturday that more than 130 counties were under burn bans.

The wildfires and weather warnings were issued as a large swath of Texas remained under drought conditions heading into the summer months. About 25% of the state was in “exceptional” drought conditions as of mid May, according to the Texas Water Development Board’s most recent update. The percentage is the largest in eight years, according to the agency.

Nearly 80% of Texas was in some category of drought, which range from “abnormally dry” to “exceptional.” That’s compared to 44% a year ago.

Update: the #TwinStartsFire in Llano County is an estimated 420 acres and 75% contained. Dozers are working in rough terrain but making progress on building containment line. Engine crews are patrolling the area and are engaged in mop up. #txfire pic.twitter.com/PD429E0Zt1 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) May 20, 2022

Texas Public Radio's Fernando Ortiz Jr. contributed to this report.