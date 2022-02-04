Traffic moving again on I-10 at Kerrville, but police say stay home

Motorists were stuck stuck in their vehicles for several hours overnight on an icy I-10 at Kerrville.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office reports there were multiple jack-knifed semi-trailers.

Sergeant Will Allen / Kerrville Police Department Trucks stacked up in hours-long icy delay on I-10 at Kerrville

Kerrville Police Department Sergeant Johathan Lamb told Texas Public Radio the trucks slid around on hilly portions of the freeway. Two

people were injured in one collision.

"A tractor trailer crashed into vehicles that were stopped behind traffic that had come to a standstill. Two people were transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center," he said.

Lamb said traffic is crawling through on I-10 again before noon. But he warned travelers to stay home as temperatures may not rise above

freezing today to thaw out roadways.

"My best advice is if it's not a legitimate emergency, stay home. If you do try to get out on interstate 10, you're window for safe travel is probably going to be very brief," Lamb said.

Lamb said if you do venture out, you need to be prepared to potentially spend hours stuck in a vehicle in the frigid cold.

"We had vehicles stranded on the interstate for seven or eight hours last night, some even longer. If you're not prepared to sustain yourself in your vehicle, I really would not recommend you get out on the interstate and trying to make a trip today," he said.

Sergeant Will Allen / Kerrville Police Department Vehicles stuck for miles on icy-10 at Kerrville early this morning

2/4/22 4:56AM - Traffic remains at a standstill on I-10 W in Kerrville due to a crash. Visit https://t.co/ZJlJsJBYEz for the latest road conditions. pic.twitter.com/8OYWVg5Cen — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) February 4, 2022

Traffic was backed up for miles in below freezing temperatures. The wind chill at dawn was zero.

The high today in Kerrville is expected to reach 31, but the high tomorrow is 43.