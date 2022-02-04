© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPAC, KSTX, KTPD, KTXI, KVHL and KTPR are operating at reduced power to prevent potential ice storm damage to their antennas.
Texas

Traffic moving again on I-10 at Kerrville, but police say stay home

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published February 4, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST
jacknifed truck.jpg
TxDOT
/
Courtesy
Traffic was at a standstill overnight on I-10 at Kerrville due to accidents

Motorists were stuck stuck in their vehicles for several hours overnight on an icy I-10 at Kerrville.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office reports there were multiple jack-knifed semi-trailers.

trucks stuck.jpg
Sergeant Will Allen
/
Kerrville Police Department
Trucks stacked up in hours-long icy delay on I-10 at Kerrville

Kerrville Police Department Sergeant Johathan Lamb told Texas Public Radio the trucks slid around on hilly portions of the freeway. Two
people were injured in one collision.

"A tractor trailer crashed into vehicles that were stopped behind traffic that had come to a standstill. Two people were transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center," he said.

Lamb said traffic is crawling through on I-10 again before noon. But he warned travelers to stay home as temperatures may not rise above
freezing today to thaw out roadways.

"My best advice is if it's not a legitimate emergency, stay home. If you do try to get out on interstate 10, you're window for safe travel is probably going to be very brief," Lamb said.

Lamb said if you do venture out, you need to be prepared to potentially spend hours stuck in a vehicle in the frigid cold.

"We had vehicles stranded on the interstate for seven or eight hours last night, some even longer. If you're not prepared to sustain yourself in your vehicle, I really would not recommend you get out on the interstate and trying to make a trip today," he said.

Icy i-10.jpg
Sergeant Will Allen
/
Kerrville Police Department
Vehicles stuck for miles on icy-10 at Kerrville early this morning

Traffic was backed up for miles in below freezing temperatures. The wind chill at dawn was zero.

The high today in Kerrville is expected to reach 31, but the high tomorrow is 43.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

TexasKerrvilleInterstatewinter weatherTPRTop Stories
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick