Thanksgiving will be rainy for much of Texas

It will be a rainy Thanksgiving Day for much of Texas as a cold front gobbles up the state.

The statewide travel forecast for the holiday from the National Weather Service calls for gloomier weather over the eastern sections of the state and brighter weather over western portions of the state.

National Weather Service meteorologist Orlando Bermudez said the cold front will enter the northern portion of the state on

Wednesday afternoon and reach the southern portion of the state by Thursday morning, triggering some showers ahead of it.

Rain is likely in Houston, San Antonio and Austin on Thanksgiving Day. San Antonio and Austin will see highs in the 60s with Houston seeing slightly warmer temps.

There is a slight chance of showers in Dallas where highs will remain in the 50s. It will also be a bit rainy on the border, such as in Laredo and Brownsville, where highs will be around 80.

Winds could also be gusty at times for much of the state.

Travelers to Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland-Odessa and El Paso should see cheerier sky. The South Plains and Panhandle and West Texas will be partly sunny with highs in the 50s.

It will be a chilly Thanksgiving night all across Texas with lows ranging from the 30s in the north to the 50s in the south.