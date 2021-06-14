Collie From Boerne Triumphs At Westminster Dog Show

Provided Fannie, a collie from Boerne, took home the title of "Best in Variety Rough Collie" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show over the weekend.

A 6-year-old collie from Boerne left the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show victorious over the weekend.

Bronze Grand Champion Maverick Fanfare — "Fannie" for short — received the title of "Best in Variety Rough Collie" after the week-long series of canine competitions.

Fannie is owned and bred by Boerne couple Frank and April Hain Treviño and is handled by Nick Joines and Joel McCarty.

When not traveling to competitions, the rough blue merle collie "enjoys a leisurely Texas Hill Country lifestyle," which includes patrolling the family peach orchard.

The annual dog show underwent big changes this year, including moving outside of New York City for the first time since it was established in 1877. It was also held outdoors and was closed to the public.

