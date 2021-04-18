Deputies Arrest Suspected Gunman In Fatal Shootings Of Three People In Northwest Austin

This story was updated at 10:56 a.m. Monday.

The suspected gunman in the fatal shootings of three people in Northwest Austin was arrested Monday morning by Travis County sheriff's deputies.

Police say Stephen Broderick, 41, killed three people near the Arboretum on Sunday. Broderick is a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff's Office. He faces capital murder charges.

“I’m truly heartbroken that a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is the suspect in such a horrific incident," Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in a statement. "TCSO is standing by to provide any, and all assistance we can to the families of the victims in their time of need."

Hernandez said deputies worked through the night to find Broderick and that a person had called 911 after seeing him.

The victims have been identified as two females and one male. Two of the three victims have been identified as students in the Elgin Independent School District.

“We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick,” Dr. Jodi Duron, Elgin ISD superintendent, said.

According to the district, Simmons was a senior at Elgin high school, captain of the football team and was recruited to play football at the University of North Texas. Broderick had attended Elgin ISD from 2009 to October 2020 but had withdrawn from the district last fall. She was enrolled in Elgin’s Early College High School program and played on the girls’ basketball team.

Austin Police said the gunman knew the victims, but the nature of those relationships has not been confirmed.

“Our office will ensure that Mr. Broderick remains in custody and is held accountable,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a statement Monday. “My heart continues to break for the victims of this senseless act of violence, their families, and for the anguish of our community.”

He said the suspect had been out on bond after being arrested for sexual assault of a child last June and that his office would request Broderick be held without bail.

Austin Police Chief Chacon provided an on scene brief today, regarding the incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. Please see attached photo of the suspect, Stephen Broderick, 41 years of age, black male who is 5 feet and 7 inches tall. https://t.co/HQu5bOwhlc pic.twitter.com/EVDU64Rph2 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

Austin Police and Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail late Sunday morning. EMS initially reported three people being treated for gunshot wounds; all three were pronounced dead at the scene. EMS said no one else was injured.

Authorities had helicopters and K-9 teams taking part in the search for the shooter. A shelter in place advisory for the Great Hills Trail area was lifted after police said they had exhausted their search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KUT 90.5. To see more, visit KUT 90.5.

