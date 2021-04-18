Gov. McConaughey? Poll Favors Texas Actor Over Abbott For Governor

Governor McConaughey? It's a possibility according to a new poll.

The survey was conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler. The poll shows that if McConaughey were to run for governor, 45% of registered Texas voters say they would vote for him — as opposed to 33% for incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

McConaughey has teased the media about a potential run, but so far has been noncommittal. His political affiliations are unknown. The 51-year-old McConaughey is an author and Academy Award-winning actor. He is originally from Uvalde.

The poll surveyed 1,126 registered voters and has a margin of sampling error of about plus or minus 3%.

In March, McConaughey organized an a virtual musical fundraising event called "We're Texas," which raised 7.8 million dollars for his Just Keep Livin' Texas relief fund. The fund aims to benefit those who suffered during the historic freeze in February.

