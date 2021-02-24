Whata-Day! Leader Of San Antonio Food Bank Gets Call From White House — While Eating At Whataburger

The San Antonio Food Bank is currently working on a 29-county emergency food and water response effort. In between distributions, president and CEO Eric Cooper stopped at a Whataburger and answered an incoming call.

It was the Second Gentleman. Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, reached out to Cooper to see how San Antonio was faring after last week’s winter weather.

Courtesy SA Food Bank Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper received a call from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at a Whataburger on Wednesday.

Emhoff told Cooper that the Biden administration is focused on resolving food insecurity, according to a press release from the Food Bank.

“(Cooper) shared the challenges of water and the fragility of the power grid that crippled so many. But he praised San Antonio for coming to the rescue and support of neighbors. He mentioned the selfless volunteers and the incredible donors of food, water, and funds. And he spotlighted the way San Antonians make sure nobody is left behind,” the press release said.

More information can be found on the organization’s website.

