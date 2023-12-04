The new NPR app for iOS is here

Updated December 18, 2023 at 9:59 AM ET

We've taken the best of NPR's two mobile app experiences — the NPR app and NPR One — and combined them into a single mobile app home for all that the NPR network has to offer.

For current NPR app users, the upgraded app was rolled out as an automatic update on December 1. You can also manually update your app in the App Store. Read NPR's about pages for more details on features and changes for NPR app users. (Android users saw automatic updates early February 2023.)

For current NPR One users, when you download the new NPR app, you will take your listener history and preferences with you. You'll only need to turn on your breaking news notifications.

In the new NPR app for iOS you can:

Just hit play at the top of your screen to listen to a mix of on-demand news from NPR and your local station, plus your favorite public radio podcasts.

Follow your favorite podcasts, receive notifications of new episodes and browse podcasts from NPR, local stations and all of public radio.

Stream live coverage and analysis during breaking news events.

Find hand curated collections from our editors of the best stories and podcast episodes plus deep dives into some of the biggest stories of the day.

See richer visuals delivering videos, graphics and more in our stories.

Improved stability and speed to give you the best app experience.

This is just the beginning. We're going to continue to build and improve the NPR app experience. And, we want to hear from you. Reach out to us with your feedback, questions, and suggestions for what you'd love to see in the app next.

