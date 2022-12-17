Downtown San Antonio Starbucks workers on day 2 of national unfair labor practice strike

Workers at the downtown Starbucks on East Houston and St. Mary’s continued with the second day of a national 3-day unfair labor practices strike on Saturday, despite efforts by management to open the store.

Management opened the downtown store for a few hours on Saturday before closing in the early afternoon. Seiya Wayment, a lead union organizer at the store, said management hadn’t been very successful at getting customers in the door.

“It’s a little sad that they opened the store, but they’re definitely not getting the business they would,” Wayment said. “It actually looks like they’re shutting down. I don’t think management works in the evenings.”

The 3-day strike of nearly 100 Starbucks stores around the country is driven by what workers say is the company’s increasingly bold union-busting efforts, which includes shutting down union stores on false pretexts of safety concerns .

On the second day of the strike, Wayment said spirits remained high among their coworkers and supporters.

“Oh we’re having a good time,” they said. “We had a little bit of a sing along over here until we had a guitar string break, but we’ve been throwing a party.”

Josh Peck / Texas Public Radio Picketers outside of the East Houston and St. Mary's Starbucks on Saturday.

Alex Coy, an IATSE union member at a local public theater, joined Starbucks workers on the picket line on Saturday. He said he felt it was his duty to show up.

“We’re all in the same struggle, we’re all from the same class, so we gotta turn up for each other if we wanna have any hope of changing things,” Coy said.

Coy said he was inspired by the Starbucks strike and growing labor activity around the country.

“I am thrilled that the trend seems to be more union participation, more union elections, and more militant strike actions,” he said. “I grew up in the ‘90s after the air traffic controller strike, when it seemed like the final nail in the coffin of the American labor movement had been hammered, so that we seem to be turning a bend I think is a great sign.”