SpaceX Satellites Are A Problem For Astronomers

Elon Musk’s company SpaceX has launched over a thousand satellites in the past year, with plans to launch thousands more. They’re part of Starlink, a way to provide high-speed internet to the most remote parts of the planet.

Astronomers are frustrated with the satellites, which are close to the Earth and orbit close together.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with astronomer John Barentine, director of conservation for the International Dark-Sky Association.

