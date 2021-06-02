© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Technology & Entrepreneurship

SpaceX Satellites Are A Problem For Astronomers

Published June 2, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT
This long-exposure image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX's Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay on Feb. 7, 2021. (Mariana Suarez/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk’s company SpaceX has launched over a thousand satellites in the past year, with plans to launch thousands more. They’re part of Starlink, a way to provide high-speed internet to the most remote parts of the planet.

Astronomers are frustrated with the satellites, which are close to the Earth and orbit close together.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with astronomer John Barentine, director of conservation for the International Dark-Sky Association.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

