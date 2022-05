The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 37 million people in the U.S. have Type 2 diabetes. And it’s on the rise.However, many people don’t realize that they are at risk for a diabetes diagnosis. As part of the reporting series “Diagnosis Diabetes,” Texas Public Radio’s Yvette Benavides and David Martin Davies went to San Antonio’s Woodlawn Lake Park and talked to people about how diabetes is impacting their lives.

