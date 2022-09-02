Stephen Neukam | The Texas Tribune

Stephen Neukam is a 2022 fall reporting fellow in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate journalism student at the University of Maryland, where he is learning investigative and data journalism. Before joining the Tribune, Stephen was a reporting intern for The Hill, where he covered Congress and a wide range of policy issues. He is also a fellow at the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. Stephen looks forward to roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol to keep Texans informed.