Spurs fans shaken by NYC assaults, hopeful ahead of Game 4

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At the Spurs' West Side pop-up shop in San Antonio, fans gearing up for Game 4 said they were disturbed by the assaults that followed Monday night's victory in New York but remained optimistic about the team's chances in the Finals.

The New York Police Department said a 39-year-old Spurs fan was attacked and robbed of his jersey while walking back to his hotel after the game. The man was hospitalized with cuts and bruises. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show other Spurs fans being harassed and assaulted after the game.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones condemned the attacks and urged Spurs fans traveling to New York to walk in groups, stay aware of their surroundings and look out for one another.

Crime & Justice 'We don't do this to your people': San Antonio leaders call on Mamdani to protect Spurs fans after NYC assaults Videos showed Spurs fans being harassed and assaulted after San Antonio's Game 3 victory. Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez called on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to do more to protect Spurs fans, while San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones urged fans in New York to walk in groups and look after one another.

Back in San Antonio, Alexandria Garza said she was saddened by what she saw and hopes the incidents do not carry over as the Finals continue.

"We should be thinking that's not us. But could that happen in Game 5 when they come back, talking about fans coming down here. I hope not. It's sad to see that."

Garza said she does not believe the actions of a few people reflect all Knicks fans.

Jesus Garcia said the videos from New York were difficult to watch.

"I can't believe the fans out there are acting like that and harassing people and doing that. It's like Wemby said, 'It's just a game.' They're just having fun. It's just a game. You know, at the end of the day, we need to respect each other."

For Jessica Pena, attention has already shifted to Game 4. She hopes the Spurs take the floor Wednesday night with a chip on their shoulder after the events that followed Monday night's win in New York. Pena believes the team can build on Monday night's win and even the series before returning home.

She liked the way the Spurs played in Game 3.

"I think they controlled the ball better. I think that Wemby went into the paint more, scoring more shots. So, yeah, I think they all did better."

Garza said she remains confident in the Spurs, though she admits the pressure is growing as the Finals continue.

"The Spurs have been challenged, and they have met the occasion each round. And no doubt, we could do it. But then you just have everything else that comes into play. I mean that's the nervous part, you know."

The Spurs and Knicks meet in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Central time. The game will air on ABC and stream on the ESPN app.