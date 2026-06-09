'We don't do this to your people': San Antonio leaders call on Mamdani to protect Spurs fans after NYC assaults

San Antonio Spurs fans celebrating their team's Game 3 victory over the New York Knicks were harassed and assaulted following Monday night's NBA Finals matchup at Madison Square Garden, prompting condemnation from San Antonio leaders and warnings for fans traveling to New York.

The New York Police Department said a 39-year-old Spurs fan was attacked and robbed of his jersey while walking back to his hotel after the Spurs' 115-111 win. Police said a group surrounded the man in Midtown, punched and kicked him, and stole his black Spurs No. 21 jersey. The man suffered cuts and bruises and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Videos circulating on social media also showed other Spurs fans being harassed and assaulted in the hours after the game.

Matthew Hoen/Matthew Hoen / Reuters Connect New York Knicks supporters engage in a brawl outside the Bryant Park Watch Party in New York City, United States, on June 8, 2026. Clashes occur towards the end of the Knicks' game. Many gather to watch the Knicks in game three of the NBA Finals.

NYPD says it is investigating the incidents.

Asked about the incidents Tuesday, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said rivalries should never cross the line into violence.

"We're just playing a game out there, and I am all for passion, but to the respect of each other, it's unacceptable," he said.

Actor and longtime Knicks fan Ben Stiller also condemned the incidents, writing on social media: "Being a Knick fan doesn't mean being disrespectful to Spurs fans in any way ... we get caught up during the games but we gotta show respect to our fellow humans."

Couldn't agree more. We'll win this series on the court (even if the refs refuse to call a flagrant on Wemby), not by targeting, harassing, or attacking Spurs fans.



Knicks in 5. https://t.co/5xRNhd7MrV — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 9, 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared Stiller's post, writing: "Couldn't agree more. We'll win this series on the court (even if the refs refuse to call a flagrant on Wemby), not by targeting, harassing, or attacking Spurs fans.

Knicks in 5."

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez posted a video urging Mamdani to do more to protect Spurs fans.

"We don't do this to your people," Gutierrez said. "These folks went up there to enjoy themselves, just like your folks come down here to enjoy themselves."

Gutierrez added that "it's one thing to be a fan, it's another thing to be a criminal" and called assaults on Spurs fans unacceptable.

Addressing Mamdani directly, Gutierrez urged the mayor to get New York police "in the right direction" and do more to ensure Spurs fans can attend the NBA Finals safely.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones urged Spurs fans in New York to "walk in groups, stay aware, and look after one another."

Reports of Spurs fans being harassed and attacked in New York last night are deeply troubling. You traveled to cheer on your team, and you deserve to come home safely.



To our fans in New York, walk in groups, stay aware, and look after one another.



Violence has no place in this… pic.twitter.com/tIHr0UOPdz — Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones (@Mayor_GOJ) June 9, 2026

Game 4 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Central time Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.