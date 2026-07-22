‘Can You See Me?’ anti-human trafficking campaign launches in San Antonio

Drivers passing by Pearl this summer on Highway 281 may notice a new digital billboard asking a simple question: “Can You See Me?”

The display is part of a nationwide anti-human trafficking awareness campaign that launched in San Antonio on Wednesday. The effort is running in 25 U.S. markets through the summer, led by billboard company Clear Channel Outdoor in partnership with anti-trafficking nonprofit A21, National Human Trafficking Hotline operator Compass Connections, Union Pacific Railroad and the San Antonio Police Department.

The campaign is intended to shine a light on the realities of human trafficking and inform both people experiencing exploitation and the public about resources available to help. A21 officials said a similar campaign launched in Texas in 2019 led to a 30% increase in contacts to the National Human Trafficking Hotline over three months. Organizers hope the new campaign will produce similar results in San Antonio and the other participating cities.

Human trafficking awareness

Acting San Antonio Police Chief Jesse Salame said awareness campaigns are an important tool in combating a crime that often relies on victims, witnesses or community partners coming forward.

“Campaigns like this are crucial,” Salame said. “They are important to shine a light not just on the issue, but to highlight the partnerships that are in place. It sends a message to the victims that there is help. It sends a message to the victims that we see you and it sends a message to the traffickers and those who would take advantage of the situation that we see you and we’re going to come after you.”

Diego Medel / San Antonio Report Interim San Antonio Police Chief Jesse Salame speaks during a news conference announcing the “Can You See Me?” anti-human trafficking awareness campaign in San Antonio on Wednesday.

While the campaign aims to prevent trafficking through public awareness, the crime remains an active focus for San Antonio investigators.

So far this year, the SAPD’s Human Exploitation Unit has investigated 47 human trafficking cases, including 45 involving sex trafficking and two involving labor trafficking, according to department data. Ten of those investigations remain active. Investigators have also followed up on 13 tips submitted through the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Last year, the unit investigated 85 trafficking cases and 23 hotline tips. One of those investigations remains active.

Salame said those reports demonstrate how critical public awareness can be to identifying victims and building cases against traffickers.

“We have received dozens of tips demonstrating just how valuable public reporting is,” Salame said. “We know what strong partnerships look like. We know what it takes to make the community safer, and we are committed to doing that together.”

Organizers said the campaign isn’t aimed only at helping police identify traffickers. It’s also intended to reach victims who may not realize they are being exploited or know where to turn for help.

Tiffany Taylor, executive director of call center operations for Compass Connections, which operates the National Human Trafficking Hotline, said the hotline provides confidential support around the clock by phone, text and online chat, connecting callers with trained advocates who can help them find safety, local resources and, when appropriate, coordinate reports with law enforcement.

The scope of the problemDuring the first month of the campaign’s nationwide rollout, the hotline received more than 600 contacts across the 25 participating cities, including reports of potential trafficking, suspicious situations and requests for information and support, Taylor said.

Recognizing those situations, however, isn’t always straightforward.

Courtney Litvak, director of survivor leader initiatives for the Houston-based anti-trafficking nonprofit No Trafficking Zone and a survivor of human trafficking, said traffickers often rely on tactics that aren’t immediately obvious to bystanders.

Diego Medel / San Antonio Report Courtney Litvak, director of survivor leader initiatives for No Trafficking Zone and a survivor of human trafficking, speaks during a news conference launching the “Can You See Me?” anti-human trafficking awareness campaign.

Litvak said people should look for signs that someone is being controlled by another person, such as someone not having access to their own identification documents or finances, another person speaking on their behalf, or never being left alone.

“When you’re looking to spot the crime of human trafficking, it is hidden in plain sight,” she said. “Force, fraud and coercion do not always show up as obvious signs of exploitation.”

Litvak said campaigns like “Can You See Me?” help people recognize warning signs that might otherwise go unnoticed while reminding victims that support is available.

