Wembanyama makes Spurs history on NBA 2K27 cover

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For the first time, a San Antonio Spurs player will appear on the global cover of the Standard Edition of NBA 2K27, the latest installment in the NBA’s officially licensed video game franchise.

Wembanyama, 22, is one of three players featured on covers across NBA 2K27’s editions. His cover recreates a photo from a March 19, 2026, game against the Phoenix Suns at the Frost Bank Center.

In it, Wembanyama’s jersey is gripped by teammates Dylan Harper and Devin Vassell. According to a social media post from the Spurs, it is the first time an NBA 2K cover has included more than one player.

Wembanyama is also the first Spurs player to make the global cover of the game’s Standard Edition. In 2017, Pau Gasol was on the cover of the game’s edition released in Spain. Tony Parker was on the cover of the French edition in 2016.

Courtesy A screenshot of Wembanyama in NBA 2K27.

“When you're truly obsessed with basketball, the game doesn't stop when you leave the arena. NBA 2K is the court that never locks up, it's always open whether you're in Paris or San Antonio. It's how you study the game, sharpen your IQ, and live basketball 24/7,” Wembanyama said in a news release. “To be the face of a game that fuels that hunger for hoops and whose covers immortalize the all-time greats, that’s a dream come true for me.”

While Wembanyama will appear on the Standard Edition, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will appear on the Deluxe Edition, and former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose will appear on the Ultra Edition. The more expensive editions include additional in-game content and early access. Prices range from $69.99 for the Standard Edition to $149.99 for the Ultra Edition.

Wembanyama was named the MVP of the 2026 Western Conference Finals. The Spurs advanced to the NBA Finals but lost to the New York Knicks in Game 5. The Spurs finished the 2025-26 regular season with a 62-20 record.

NBA 2K27 is developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K. The publisher’s other franchises include WWE 2K, PGA Tour 2K, Sid Meier’s Civilization, Borderlands and BioShock.

2K’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, also owns Rockstar Games, which produces the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption franchises. Take-Two competes with Electronic Arts, which produces the Madden NFL and NHL video game franchises.

NBA 2K27 will be released Sept. 4. Deluxe and Ultra Edition buyers will receive early access beginning Aug. 28.