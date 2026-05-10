Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama throws elbow, ejected from Game 4 against Minnesota Timberwolves

May 11 - San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama was ejected from Sunday night's playoff game against the Timberwolves in the second quarter after throwing an elbow into the ‌face of Minnesota's Naz Reid.

Wembanyama grabbed a rebound and was trying to protect the ball from two Timberwolves during Game 4 of the Western Conference second-round series. Then he turned and unleashed a vicious right elbow into the chin of ⁠Reid and was called for a foul with 8:39 left in the first half.

The officiating crew studied views of the play before upgrading the foul to a flagrant 2, which is an automatic ejection.

"After review, there was windup, impact and follow-through above the neck of an opponent," head official Zach Zarba announced. "It was unnecessary and excessive contact by Wembanyama and it meets all ‌the ⁠criteria and it has been upgraded to a flagrant foul penalty 2. Wembanyama has been ejected."

The Spurs trailed 36-34 at the time of the ejection, and Reid proceeded to make both his foul shots for ⁠a four-point lead. Wembanyama had four points, four rebounds and no blocks in 12-plus minutes.

Wembanyama had an epic performance in Game 3 when he ⁠recorded 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots in the 115-108 road victory on Friday. He became the fourth ⁠different player in NBA history to produce at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a playoff game.

San Antonio leads the series two games to one.

--Field Level Media

